AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,476 tickets and there are 749 left.
It’s set up for 5,225 seats. The last time AEW ran the venue was in July 2022, where it drew 5,096. Here is the updated card for the show:
Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix
The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns
Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho
Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. Darby Allin & Nick Wayne
ROH World Tag Team titles: Aussie Open vs. The Hardys
Jack Perry to retire the FTW Championship
Renee Paquette to speak to Adam Cole
Renee Paquette to speak to MJF
Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay contract signing