AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,476 tickets and there are 749 left.

It’s set up for 5,225 seats. The last time AEW ran the venue was in July 2022, where it drew 5,096. Here is the updated card for the show:

Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix

The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns

Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho

Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. Darby Allin & Nick Wayne

ROH World Tag Team titles: Aussie Open vs. The Hardys

Jack Perry to retire the FTW Championship

Renee Paquette to speak to Adam Cole

Renee Paquette to speak to MJF

Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay contract signing