Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa have signed on to team up with Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto on a new buddy action comedy film titled, “The Working Crew.”

Deadline reported the news. The two actors were in talks for the film, written by Warrior creator Jonathan Tropper. The plot of the film is unknown.

Jeffrey Fierson, Momoa’s collaborator on the Netflix/Discovery Canada series Frontier, will produce.

The former WWE Champion has been featured in recent films such as M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Momoa will next be seen in Warner Bros’ long-awaited sequel Aquaman.