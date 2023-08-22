The 2023 WWE NXT Heatwave special will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Heatwave will be headlined by NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against Wes Lee. NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has been announced for an appearance, but not a match as of this writing. Tonight’s show will also feature NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT Title Match

Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer (c)

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria

Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner

Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

Ava vs. Ivy Nile

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will appear

