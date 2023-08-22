Cody Rhodes opens up about his love for the Nightmare Factory.

The former three-time TNT Champion spoke about the Nightmare Factory, his wrestling school out of Georgia, during a recent interview with The Pulse. Cody says that nothing has brought him more joy than passing along the knowledge/experience he received from top legends in the business including Triple H, the Undertaker, and his father Dusty Rhodes.

The Nightmare Factory is the most fun that I have with all of sports entertainment or wrestling, outside of actually being out there in those moments with the fans. When you’re a beginner, that’s the best. You don’t have any bad habits, you don’t even know what the bad habits are. Everything is new. There is nothing instilled in you other than you love this, something caught your attention, and you want to do it. I really enjoy teaching that crop of youth. I’m not great when it comes to fundamental chain wrestling, go from A to B to C to D. As much as I can tell you, ‘in front of a live crowd, this moment might work for you. Take an extra second.’ I had the best education. Dusty Rhodes is my father and growing up in the business, I started at 20, I got to wrestle Triple H, the Undertaker, Shawn Michaels. All these guys aren’t here (wrestling) anymore. Everyone is alive, other than my father. These legends passed it on to me, that’s how it used to be done. Now, to be able to take the stuff they said, and make it my thing, and tell these kids, it’s the best.

While continuing to talk about his love for the Nightmare Factory Cody revealed that a WWE scout recently attended one of their showcases to give the recruits some feedback on what it takes to make it in the industry.

I love the Nightmare Factory. I love to do a showcase every 12 weeks. It’s the beginner’s camp. The showcase, I always think it’s going to be so bad. They’re brand new, they’re children. The running gag is ‘ah, it’s actually pretty good. We must have taught them something.’ We just had a scout from WWE come down, give them the hard talk on all the things that it takes. He was really impressed. That makes me feel good because that’s the whole point of getting this knowledge. I got this knowledge from guys that I mentioned. The whole point is passing it on and building the next generation.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)