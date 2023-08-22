The viewership numbers are in for the August 17th episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV.

According to WrestleNomics, IMPACT drew 107,000 viewers for the episode, which was a drop from the August 10th number of 128,000 but above the August 3rd episode of 98,000. They scored a rating of 0.02 in the always important 18-49 demographic, the same as August 10th.

Overall, the August 17th IMPACT on AXS finished 126th among cable originals for the week. This was promotion’s go-home show for Sunday’s Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls event done in conjunction with NJPW. Full results to that show can be found here.

Stay tuned.