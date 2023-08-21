This evening IMPACT and NJPW held its Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full results can be found below.

– Joe Hendry, Yuya Uemura & Heath defeated Master Wato, Rocky Romero, & Ryusuke Taguchi

– Kenny King defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru to retain the IMPACT Digital Media Champion

– Chris Sabin defeated Frankie Kazarian, Rich Swann, El Desperado, MAO, BUSHI, Kevin Knight, and YOH in a Scramble Match

– Moose & Eddie Edwards defeated TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Shane Haste)

– Giulia (c) def. Gisele Shaw, Momo Kohgo, and Deonna Purrazzo to retain the IMPACT Knockouts Champion

– Sami Callihan defeated DOUKI in a South Philly Street

– TJP & Francesco Akira def. Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita

– Bullet Club (David Finlay, KENTA, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey) defeated The World (PCO, Josh Alexander, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo, and The DKC)

– Lio Rush & Trey Miguel defeated Mike Bailey & Hiromu Takahashi

– Alex Shelley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the IMPACT World Championship