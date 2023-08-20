Santana has been out of action since last year when he suffered a torn ACL in a Blood & Guts match. He has been posting vignettes on social media as late, hyping his return to television, but has yet to do so.

Fightful Select reports Santana is ready for an in-ring return. Per the report, he’s been medically cleared to do so. However, Sanata and Ortiz are still on bad terms, something that has been the case for a while now.

Despite their differences, it’s not impossible that the two can work together again as a tag team following his return.

Regarding Ortiz, he could end up in a spot on the card of All In next Sunday from the UK. He had been scheduled for a Limitless Wrestling show next weekend but was pulled from the event.

Fightful was told it was due to an AEW-related obligation. While several wrestlers are not booked for the show, they’re still being sent to the UK, although many are not going as well.