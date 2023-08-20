Sami Callihan gives his opinion on Deonna Purrazzo.

The former world champion spoke about the Virtuosa during a recent chat on Women’s Wrestling Talk. Callihan calls the three-time Knockouts Champion one of the best technical wrestlers in the entire world.

You want to talk about one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. Deonna Purrazzo has to be up there, male or female. Any ethnicity, any way of life, Deonna Purrazzo – when it comes down to pound-for-pound for professional wrestlers, is one of the best technical wrestlers on the planet. Like I say that all the time.

The conversation then shifted to intergender wrestling. Callihan believes that term should just be eliminated as it’s all wrestling in his opinion.

Look, I’ve said this many times, many interviews before. I don’t even think you should be called intergender wrestling at this point. There’s just professional wrestling. You look at Marvel, you look at DC, you look at all these different things and pop culture, and that’s extremely relevant right now, and when you see Black Widow fighting the Incredible Hulk or Miss Marvel fighting Loki or whoever I know that’s not the people they fight but you get the explanation. Like it’s not called intergender fighting in the superhero realm, and I think professional wrestling is the exact same thing. I think it should just be called professional wrestling at this point.”

Callihan and Purrazzo are in action on this evening’s Multiverse United 2 pay-per-view card. You can check out the full card here, or check out the full interview below.

