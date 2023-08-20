The Sandman talks AEW.

The ECW legend recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where he was asked about potentially doing something with AEW following appearances from his old friend Rob Van Dam and Sabu. However, it doesn’t look like a Sandman cameo will be happening under Tony Khan’s promotion anytime soon.

I’ve never talked to anybody in AEW, just so you know. Then again, I don’t even know if they’d have my phone number. I’m so far out of the business. It’s crazy.

Sabu accompanied Adam Cole in his match against Chris Jericho back at Double or Nothing in May. Meanwhile, RVD wrestled Jack Perry for the FTW Championship a few weeks ago.

