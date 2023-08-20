The Impact Wrestling x NJPW Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls pay-per-view will air live tonight from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defending against NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi. There will also be a Fatal 4 Way for the NJPW Strong Women’s Title with Giulia defending against Momo Kohgo, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw.

Non-title matches scheduled for tonight include a 12-man match with The Bullet Club vs. The World, and the 8-man Scramble with X-Division and Junior Heavyweight competitors, among others.

The Countdown To Multiverse United 2 pre-show will air at 4:30pm ET, live and for free on FITE. The main card will then begin at 5pm ET, exclusively on FITE. Tickets for the big event are still available. Below is the updated card for tonight:

Impact World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Impact World Champion Alex Shelley (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the NJPW Strong Women’s Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Momo Kohgo vs. Giulia (c)

X-Division and Junior Heavyweight Scramble Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Bushi vs. Chris Sabin vs. El Desperado vs. Rich Swann vs. Kevin Knight vs. Mao vs. Yoh

The Bullet Club vs. The World

KENTA, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Alex Coughlin, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Clark Connors and NEVER Openweight Champion David Finlay vs. Josh Alexander, PCO, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo and The DKC

Moose and Eddie Edwards vs. TMDK (NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr., Shane Haste)

Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush and Trey Miguel vs. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and Mike Bailey

Douki vs. Sami Callihan

Catch 2/2 (TJP, Francesco Akira) vs. Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita

Countdown To Multiverse United 2 Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Kenny King (c)

Countdown To Multiverse United 2 Pre-show

Heath, Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura vs. Rocky Romero, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi

