The August 25 edition of AEW Rampage will be the special 2023 Fyter Fest episode. The following match to air on Friday was taped last night at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, before the live AEW Collision:

* Johnny TV joined Tony Schiavone and Excalibur for commentary

* AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall retained over Gravity

We will have more Rampage Fyter Fest spoilers shortly.

