Thanks to Gordon Firestone for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada:

* Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

* WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley retained over Natalya

* Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest

* WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY retained over Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat

* The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) defeated Austin Theory, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

* Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in a Handicap Match

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained over Finn Balor in an Ottawa Street Fight

