Edge reflects on his recent showdown against Sheamus on the August 18th edition of SmackDown.

The R-Rated Superstar defeated the Celtic Warrior on the show, which took place in his hometown of Toronto. Edge had mentioned in multiple interviews that this was his final contracted match with WWE, with his full contract set to expire at the end of September.

In a new post on Instagram, Edge spoke highly about the matchup and how grateful he was that he got to face Sheamus, a superstar he calls insanely talented.

Full circle pints of Guiness. From Dublin to Toronto and 19 years in between. Back now after an amazing trip home to Toronto. What can I say? I’ll take that experience with me to the grave. Toronto you brought it. Speaking of bringing it, @wwesheamus is a beast. As strange as this sounds it was pure joy in there. Just two buds beating the hell out of each other. I knew he was great. But I didn’t know how great. That dude is so insanely talented, spectacular at what he does, and just a damn hard worker. He is the epitome of work ethic. Can’t teach that. Thanks fella. It was an honor.

