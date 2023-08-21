Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Place Bell in Laval, QC, Canada, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:

Drew McIntyre & Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci

Becky Lynch defeated Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark in a Handicap Match

WWE Women’s World Title Match – Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Natalya

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest (w/ WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley)

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated Austin Theory, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander after Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Theory

WWE Women’s Title Match – Iyo Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat, Iyo pinned Asuka

WWE World Heavyweight Title Street Fight Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Finn Balor in an Ottawa Street Fight