The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Homecoming Weekend 2023 – Tag 2 event that took place on Sunday night in Showboat Hotel Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful:

Tony Deppen def. Brayden Toon

Thrunt (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, Effy & Sawyer Wreck) def. Brat Pack (Brogan Finlay, Leon Slater, Marcus Mathers & Starboy Charlie)

Maki Itoh def. B3CCA

Komander defeats Dragon Kid

GCW World Championship: Blake Christian (c) def. Masha Slamovich

Arez, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel def. Alec Price, Cole Radrick & Shane Mercer and Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) and Dante Leon, Joey Janela & Ninja Mack

Santana Jackson def. Haley Dylan

GCW Tag Team Championship: Takashi Sasaki & Toru Sugiura def. The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) to win the titles.

GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Rina Yamashita (c) defeats Violento Jack