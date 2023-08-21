LA Knight was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes, where he talked about a wide range of topics.

During it, Knight talked about the decision made by WWE to leave him off the WrestleMania 39 card earlier this month:

“There’s a couple different ways to look at this and I’m sure there’s a lot of people who are probably just like, ‘Well, you know, you were only active on the roster since October. WrestleMania is in April.’ There’s probably a lot of people who are in that same spot who wouldn’t have been at WrestleMania, but there was a big difference there. Not to toot my own horn, but toot, toot, yea.” “There was a whole fever that was starting to pick up around that time and I’d say it was probably around early March in that lead-up to WrestleMania. So to hear that, and to be aware of that, and then at the last minute there wasn’t going to be anything for me on there, it was a big letdown. At the same time, what can I do? Gotta keep moving, gotta keep doing my thing, and at the same time, I guess I can also understand the thought might be, ‘Well, you know, this could just be fluke reactions. Maybe this isn’t gonna last. Maybe this is just, you know, what it’s been three weeks, four weeks or whatever since these reactions been starting to pick up. Maybe it’s just a flash in the pan, flavor of the month, it’s gonna go away’, and here we are months and months later, more than a half year later, and it’s only picked up.”

