On the latest episode of the Keeping It 100, Konnan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WCW/TNA wrestler talked about Rey Fenix being stripped of the title in the first place and the decision to have QT Marshall win the title at AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana. QT won the title when he defeated Pentagon Jr in an ambulance.

“‘Oh, you took the belts off Fenix,’ the guy didn’t defend them for a year. Should I leave them on him forever to when him and Tony [Tony Khan] decide…I had to take it off of him. That’s a dumb remark,” said Konnan. “I thought the QT match was really good, and I’ll tell you why. It’s very rare that my boss comes up to me and says ‘hey, I want that guy back.’ He came back right after the match and he goes, ‘can we have QT back?’ He looked really good. [People] go, ‘Oh, he’s a jobber.’ He’s not a jobber here. If you’re a jobber there, you have to be a jobber here? Do you know how many people know who QT Marshall is in Mexico? Only the hardcore fans. Right now, every casual fan is like, ‘this is the guy who just won the Latin American Title and beat Pentagon, and he got heat on his first match.'”

H/T to Fightful