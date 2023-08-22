Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about rumors of Nia Jax making a wrestling return. After being released during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jax has only worked one match, which was the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble.

“I don’t think we got a chance to see enough of Nia Jax when she was around. I thought Nia Jax was like Godzilla that was just going to walk the earth and pummel everything in front of her, just destroy everything. I think if Nia Jax gets the championship, she’d have it forever. One of those types of deals. I would love to see Nia Jax come back and do something big.”

