Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod while covering WWE SummerSlam 1988. Here are the highlights:

On Adrian Adonis:

“There were some times when I was around him. I think he came to the Texas territory for a little while because he came to, if I’m not mistaken, when I was in Amarillo. But. Kind of a different kind of guy. But. But we’re giving credit where credit is due. He was a good worker. He was good at what he did.”

On Zeus:

“When you ever get to talk about Zeus. Zeus had one thing going for him the way he looked. A body. And that’s where it ended. Totally.”

On not having an agent while in WWE:

“Well, no, that’s the other thing. I don’t think so. I don’t think I ever had an agent. There’s no, I guess. And I never even thought about that. I mean, and of course, I never asked anybody. I never asked Hogan if he had a manager. But I guess, if he had, if you’ve got somebody like that, then that somebody will be looking for things. That they would think were probably good for you.”

