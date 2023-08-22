On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about working with NBA legend Dennis Rodman in WCW in the late 1990s.

Rodman was paired with Hulk Hogan in the NWO for the majority of his WCW tenure. You can check out some highlights below:

On Dennis being a wrestling fan:

“Dennis was a wrestling fan. He is a Hulk Hogan fan. And I fact that he just liked Hulk Hogan; I mean, they got along. They were friends, legitimate friends, not just, you know. Friendship as a result of an opportunity. And that was the factor. It wasn’t the money. It was the fact that Dennis, as you pointed out, got a chance to work with Hulk Hogan, and the little kid came out. And Dennis, at that point, you know, the little kid who grew up as a wrestling fan of Texas, came out and wanted to be there with Hulk. Not anybody else. Nothing about it has nothing to do with Dustin. Just everybody else wasn’t Hulk Hogan.”

On who came up with putting Rodman in the NWO: