On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about potential WWE returns, leading to him speculating how big it would be for CM Punk, a top draw in AEW, to make a comeback to the promotion.

“I immediately start thinking about who is the most marketable guy out there. And I don’t see anyone that, like, you have to have. [CM] Punk coming back would move the needle in a big way. I don’t know how relationships are with that … but that would move the needle. So, if I had to say somebody, it would be him, but I would only say him from a controversial standpoint … in my mind anyway, I think he’s a controversial figure at this point — and I think that’s good for business.”

“If FTR came back, you’d hear on the internet how great it was, [but] I’m not sure the ratings would move. With Punk, it’s a little [different] — I believe he’s above them. If I had to grab somebody, it’d be Punk. Look, if I had to get FTR back, I’d get them back in a heartbeat, too, because they’re a great tag team and will shore up our tag team division. But, I’d go for Punk — I’m not going for those guys and the same thing with Young Bucks.”