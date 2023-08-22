Brody King has filed two new trademarks as the AEW star under his real name, Nathan Blauvelt. The terms were for “Brody King” and “#1 In Violence.”

The trademarks were submitted last week to the USPTO under entertainment services. Here are the descriptions:

“Mark For: #1 IN VIOLENCE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.” “Mark For: BRODY KING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

King is currently is one-third of the AEW Trios Champions alongside Malakai Black & Buddy Matthews.