Last August, WWE announced NXT UK would become NXT Europe in 2023. The NXT UK brand was launched in 2016.

The original plan was for it to go on hiatus for a few months before the relaunch in 2023. However, that has yet to happen.

As previously reported, plans for the launch of the new brand are on hold until the official acquisition by the Endeavor Group with the plan to merge with the UFC to form a new company. The merger will go through in a few weeks.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that he had heard the target launch time frame for the brand is 2024.