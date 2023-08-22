This Friday, WWE will return to India for its first event in the country since 2017 as they hold WWE Superstar Spectacle at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium with the following stars advertised for the show:

John Cena, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser, and more.

The event will not air on Peacock but as a local special on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the Indian market is WWE’s second biggest TV revenue stream, behind the US. However, there are issues with drawing fans to shows and selling tickets, as attending sporting events, aside from cricket, is not done in their culture.

WWE has set up the show for 3500-4000 seats. Meltzer noted the show isn’t about selling tickets but instead is being done because Sony is bringing them in and hosting the show to increase WWE’s popularity in India.