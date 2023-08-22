Warner Brothers Discovery issued the following press release commenting on the viewership success of the August 16th Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite. According to the network, Fight for the Fallen reached 2.3 million total viewers and was cable’s #1 telecast in several key demographics. Check out the statement below.

“AEW: Dynamite’s special Fight for the Fallen episode, which aired on TBS on Wednesday, August 16 from 8-10PM was cable’s #1 telecast among A25-54 with a 0.96 L3 rating and among A18-49 with a 0.81 L3 rating. It also ranked #2 in all of television among M18-34. The live event reached 2.3 million total viewers.

Wednesday’s live show out of Nashville, TN benefitted those affected by the devastating fires in Maui with all proceeds from the event going to the Maui Food Bank, and featured:

The Young Bucks taking on Bullet Club Gold’s The Gunns.

Jeff Jarrett facing Jeff Hardy in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD battling The Bunny for the final spot in the AEW Women’s World Championship 4-way match at ALL IN LONDON.

Wheeler Yuta and Orange Cassidy clashing for the AEW International Championship.

Darby Allin teaming with Nick Wayne to take on the Gates of Agony.

Chris Jericho delivering his answer to Don Callis.

MJF and Adam Cole preparing for their AEW World Championship battle at ALL IN LONDON.

Kenny Omega sitting down with Jim Ross, and much more.”