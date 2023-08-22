Bully Ray gives his thoughts on Edge potentially jumping ship from WWE to AEW.

The tag team legend spoke about the R-Rated Superstar during the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, where Edge was a hot topic considering he recently announced that his WWE contract was set to expire at the end of next month and that his victory over Sheamus on SmackDown was his last contracted match. Ray believes that Tony Khan will throw big money at Edge to get him to come to AEW.

If this is Edge’s last match in WWE, if his contract is expiring, if he is done … do you think Tony [Khan] has the money to lure Edge over to AEW? Without a doubt,” he said. “There could be one hell of a bidding war.

Despite his speculation, Ray doesn’t think Edge would go to AEW and feels like the former multi-time world champion should remain a WWE lifer.

I would be really shocked if a homegrown WWE talent in Edge … WWE is not just letting this guy go. So many people are begging this guy to make the jump over to AEW. Personally, I don’t think that’s the right fit … I think Edge is one of those guys that should be a WWE lifer.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)