A major update on AEW Fight Forever.
According to PW Insider, the Stadium Stampede DLC game mode will be released this weekend ahead of AEW’s All In pay-per-view event from London.
Back in July The official AEW Games Twitter revealed the trailer for the Stadium Stampede game mode, which will be a free download for Fight Forever owners. The footage showed how 30 wrestlers will compete in a “Battle Royale” war inside a stadium where only one can survive.
If you missed it, you can check out the trailer below.
30 wrestlers enter the stadium. Only one can reign supreme.
Stadium Stampede "Battle Royale" mode is a FREE download coming soon to #AEWFightForever! pic.twitter.com/e5FhdKRGdS
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) July 6, 2023