A major update on AEW Fight Forever.

According to PW Insider, the Stadium Stampede DLC game mode will be released this weekend ahead of AEW’s All In pay-per-view event from London.

Back in July The official AEW Games Twitter revealed the trailer for the Stadium Stampede game mode, which will be a free download for Fight Forever owners. The footage showed how 30 wrestlers will compete in a “Battle Royale” war inside a stadium where only one can survive.

If you missed it, you can check out the trailer below.