MLW issued the following press release announcing that Snisky will be in action at the September 3rd Fusion tapings in Philadelphia. These tapings will take place on the same night as the promotion’s Fury Road event, which takes place at the 2300 Arena and will air on FITE+. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Snisky will fight at the FUSION TV taping portion of FURY ROAD on Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

Fresh off of Davey Boy Smith Jr. winning the Opera Cup promoter Mister Saint Laurent has been making big moves.

Hyping his intentions to launch something called “The World Titan Federation,” Saint Laurent has signed yet another “WTF Superstar®” to his roster in the form of SNISKY… and he is looking for a fight Sunday, September 3rd in Philly at MLW’s big card.

The unglued master of pain is one of MLW’s most feared heavyweights.

A walking skyscraper, the wreckage unleashed by the 6’7” behemoth is devastating. Especially for those brave enough to get in the ring with the unhinged powerhouse.

What happens when Saint Laurent and his schemes unite with SNISKY? Find out in Philly.

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Willie Mack

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match for National Openweight Championship

Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Rickey Shane Page

Kiss My Foot Match

Matt Cardona (with MSL) vs. Mance Warner

Winner Receives A Title Shot

Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA

Sessions by Saint Laurent with Mystery Guest

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Street Fight!

AKIRA vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Kevin Blackwood vs. Alec Price vs. TJ Crawford

Love, Doug vs. Little Guido

Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel

Snisky in action!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

1 Called Manders

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 6PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

5:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.