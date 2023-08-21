Cody Rhodes may be team WWE but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still respect his friends in AEW.

The American Nightmare participated in an AMA on the Squared Circle Reddit page, where someone asked Cody what he thought about AEW’s upcoming All In event from Wembley Stadium. He says that he will be unable to watch the show live but is happy for everyone who gets to compete on the historic card, adding that he’s proud of the Young Bucks for taking their All In concept from 2018 to the next level.

I will be working that day, but I am very happy for the guys and girls competing out there. I am proud of Matt/Nick for taking our creation to another level. Also shout out to my Sister, Teil, who named the event and Joe Koff at ROH for helping us and allowing us the chance to do it ourselves.

Cody is referring to the historic All In 2018 event that took place from Hoffman Estates Illinois, an event that many believe was the launching point for AEW, which would debut one year later.

The Bucks will be taking on FTR for the AEW tag team titles at All In this Sunday from Wembley Stadium. The latest card for the event can be found here.