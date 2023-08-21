UFC President Dana White says Ronda Rousey will not be returning to the Octagon.

Rousey, the first female inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame, reportedly finished up with WWE, at least for the time being, with her loss to Shayna Baszler in the MMA Rules match at SummerSlam earlier this month. There have been some rumors on Rousey possibly returning to MMA at UFC 300 in the Spring of 2024. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated asked White about those rumors while at UFC 292 this past weekend.

“There’s no shot. She’s accomplished everything she set out to do,” White said.

White confirmed that Rousey is content with the legacy she has created.

“Her dream was to win a UFC championship, then win a WWE championship, and she’s done it,” he added. “Now she’s starting a family. Ronda has made so much money, and she’s still making a lot of money in sponsorships.”

Rousey left the UFC with a MMA record of 12 wins and 2 losses. Those two losses came in her last two fights with the UFC – she dropped the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015, and came up short against Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. Rousey picked up numerous awards and achievements while in MMA as she was the inaugural UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, the first female UFC Champion and the first female UFC Hall of Famer, the first Olympic medalist to win a UFC Title, among others.

