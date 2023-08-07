Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event saw Shayna Baszler defeat Ronda Rousey in a MMA Rules Match, which ended with Rousey passing out in Baszler’s Kirifuda Clutch.

There’s been a lot of speculation on Rousey’s WWE future, with rumors indicating that Rousey is done with WWE, at least for now. Rousey took to Instagram today and wrote a message to Baszler, fueling speculation on her own WWE status.

“@qosbaszler you were the reason I got into this business… Now I got no reason to stay,” Rousey wrote.

Baszler has not publicly responded to Rousey as of this writing, but she did react to the win this weekend, writing, “The cost. Worth it. Fighting solves everything. #LimbByLimb #SummerSlam”

There’s no word yet on how WWE will continue this program on tonight’s RAW, if at all. You can see the related Instagram posts below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.