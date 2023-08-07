Jonathan Gresham is currently on the sidelines with an injury.

Beyond Wrestling announced the news in a social media post on Monday as he had been scheduled to compete against Ryan Clancy at the promotion’s ‘Americanrana’ event on Sunday, August 13.

Now, the promotion is looking to find a replacement for him. The announcement stated Gresham sustained an undisclosed injury during a recent training session. He will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.

“BREAKING: Jonathan Gresham sustained an injury yesterday during training and will be out 4-6 weeks. We wish The Octopus a speedy recovery and hope to find a new opponent for @FancyRyanClancy for #Americanrana this Sunday in Worcester.”