Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Paul Orndorff and the impact that he had on the wrestling business.

“First of all, Paul was a megastar. He had it all, had the look. He was a legitimate athlete, a legitimate, tough guy, and a top; he was already established as one of the top heels in the business. He just, there was, you know, he could talk. He was aggressive. He was vicious, he was nasty. When I first went, Matt was born during that time frame, after going to Louisiana, so this was going to put us at about 83. That sounds about right. Yeah, about 83. I just came into, you know, Georgia Championship wrestling. Ole was the owner, Jim Barnett. And Paul was getting ready to leave. He already had his deal for the WWF. And we just happened to be in the same gym working out. And, we’d been on, maybe, a week of a 10-day loop up in Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, and some of those places. And he said, ‘You got a minute?’ And I said, ‘Well, sure.’ He said, ‘I’ve kind of been watching you.’ He said, ‘You’re doing all the right things. How long have you been in the business?’ I told him, he said, ‘You’re doing all the right things. I’ve been keeping an eye on you.’ He said, ‘In this business, it is very competitive. It is a pretty cutthroat business too.’ But he says, ‘If you can work and talk, you cannot be denied. And if you stay in the gym and keep yourself looking like an athlete, they cannot deny you no matter what.’ So, work, talk, keep yourself in the gym, keep that, keep an athletic look. And they cannot deny you. You’re heading for success. I took that with me. I didn’t lean on one too heavily. I was never gonna be a body guy, but I could certainly get my ass up and go to the gym and keep myself strong enough to be able to handle the guys or pick up the guys and drop the guys safely and with impact and all those things. And so I just took that, that advice and took it with me the rest of my career.”