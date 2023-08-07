The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WWE has not announced any matches or segments for tonight’s RAW as of this writing, but Cody Rhodes, The Judgment Day, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER are all advertised to appear on the WWE website. It’s likely that we will find out what’s next for Rhodes, GUNTHER and Rollins, among others.

RAW will also see WWE officially begin the build for Payback, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 2 in Pittsburgh.

