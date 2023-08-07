Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed working with Brock Lesnar in WWE while covering WWE SummerSlam 2003. Here are the highlights:

On Brock Lesnar’s strength:

“Brock’s the most powerful, explosive person I’ve ever been in the ring with. Oh, it’s no doubt Amateur or pro wrestling or even football, bro, is the strongest, most powerful, explosive person I’ve ever been in the ring with. And when you’re in there with him, you better be ready because you’re gonna get thrown around,

On Brock Lesnar’s beat down of Zach Gowen:

“It was a really serious ass-kicking. Yeah. I honestly believe that it went a lot further than just having Brock beat him up. I think that it was sending a message to Zach. Yeah. And that message was heard loud and clear. So this helped dramatically him doing this to Zach Because, I mean, this kid was a really good wrestler. He only had one leg. He was unbelievable with the fans. Yeah. And, when Brock did that to him, that definitely gave him heat.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.