Another sign that Brian Pillman Jr. is WWE bound has come out, thanks to a new report.

Last month, Pillman Jr. was at the WWE Performance Center after his AEW contract expired for a tryout.

Dave Meltzer previously reported that while Pillman is on WWE’s radar, his, joining the company right now is less likely because of the ongoing actuation of WWE by The Endeavor Group, which is expected to compete this year.

Pwinsider reports the former AEW star, who recently departed from the rival promotion, is slated to be at this week’s WWE NXT TV event, and Pillman is believed to have signed with WWE.

Updated WWE NXT Card

WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio with Rhea Ripley vs. Dragon Lee with Rey Mysterio.

Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

“Heritage Cup” Match: Noam Dar vs. Tyler Bate

Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom, with the winner getting a future WWE NXT North American Championship match.

Ilja Dragunov vows retribution against Trick Williams

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will appear.