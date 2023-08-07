Baron Corbin was interviewed by Joey Karni of The Angle Podcast on WWE SummerSlam 2023 weekend.

During it, Corbin discussed making the switch to NXT and wanting to stay on the developmental brand.

“I’m still on all three shows. But I am fighting to stay in NXT a little bit because I really just wanna give our audience a good break from me, you know? Give them a few months without me driving them nuts. So I would like to personally stay in NXT for a couple more months and just really fine-tune the details of what I’m trying to bring to the people and I mean, NXT’s great but I’m also enjoying working the superstars down there. They’re hungry, they got a lot of energy, a lot of excitement, they love this. It elevates your passion… So it’s a fun place to be. They could call me for SmackDown tonight. I don’t know. I don’t know what’s happening but, I’m loving it down there.”