AJ Mendez, formerly known as AJ Lee, was named the Executive Producer of WOW (Women of Wrestling) in October 2021.
She also did commentary for WOW alongside promotion founders David McLane and Stephen Dickey. Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss funds the promotion.
The former WWE star took to her Instagram story to note that her season-long contract with WOW is winding down. She wrote the following:
“@wowsuperheroes winds down, I wanna thank the ladies for welcoming me into their locker room, our hair & makeup talk sessions, and constantly inspiring me with their hard work, talent, & genune camaraderie. I’ll try to come back and play sometime in the future! I hope all you fans keep watching next season to support these incredible athletes & stars of tomorrow.”