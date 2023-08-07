AJ Mendez, formerly known as AJ Lee, was named the Executive Producer of WOW (Women of Wrestling) in October 2021.

She also did commentary for WOW alongside promotion founders David McLane and Stephen Dickey. Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss funds the promotion.

The former WWE star took to her Instagram story to note that her season-long contract with WOW is winding down. She wrote the following: