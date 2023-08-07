The lineup for the All Star Junior USA tournament is set as the promotion has confirmed the matches for the four-man one-night tournament at the All Star Junior Festival on August 19.

The new matches confirmed are Clark Connors vs. Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Akira. The winners of the first-round matches will face off in the tournament finals. NJPW sent out the following:

“After the announcement last week of the All Star Junior USA one night four man tournament, we now have the other half of our four man bracket. Joining Clark Connors versus Kevin Knight, we will see Francesco Akira take on Mike Bailey in the first round. During Best of the Super Jr., Speedball Mike Bailey was in the opposite block to Francesco Akira, but did wrestle his Catch 2/2 teammate TJP in one of the best matches of the entire tournament. Akira will be looking to avenge his partners loss earlier this May in Nagoya by putting away Bailey, and keeping the potential of a clash with IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Championship implications in the final alive. On a landmark night for junior heavyweight wrestling, the winner of this tournament seems set to be the focal point of conversation, but just which of the four will have their hand raised?”

East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) vs. El Desperado & MAO, Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato in a ladder match are the other confirmed bouts.