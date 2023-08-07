Britt Baker took to Twitter to reflect on her eight-year wrestling anniversary as the AEW star first signed with the promotion in January 2019 before making her debut at the company’s inaugural pay-per-view, AEW Double or Nothing 2019.

Baker has since become one of AEW’s top stars with her first AEW Women’s World Championship reign starting at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

Baker wrote the following on Twitter:

“Was reminded that this week marks my 8 year wrestling anniversary. 4 of those years have been with @AEW. I’m really proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish with the support of this company. Thanks to AEW and to you guys for believing in me. Here’s to what’s next!🥂 D👇🏼M👇🏼D👇🏼.”