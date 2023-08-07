According to multiple reports, Kairi Sane (KAIRI) is returning to WWE with the belief that she’s returning to the company after wrapping up her dates in Japan. The expected timeframe for this to happen is in November.

While speaking in character at a press conference today, she stated that she’ll be taking an indefinite leave of absence at the end of September 2023.

The first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion thanked STARDOM and reflected on becoming the inaugural champ. She said her bouts with Mayu Iwatani and Mercedes Mone were memorable.

KAIRI noted she had offers from organizations in Japan and overseas but has decided that she cannot shed too much light on. Before she makes her next journey, she wants to take a leave of absence.

KAIRI is scheduled to compete for Sendai Girls’ on September 2 and All Japan on September 8.

During her press conference, @KAIRI_official announced that she will be taking an indefinite hiatus at the end of September. She cited losing the IWGP Women's Championship as one of the reasons that factored into her decision. pic.twitter.com/e9iKLlTilM — Monthly Puroresu (@MonthlyPuroresu) August 7, 2023

H/T to KAKUTO LOG