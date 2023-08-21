GUNTHER is inching closer to history with his WWE Intercontinental title reign, and reveals in a new interview that he’s incredibly proud of this run.

The Ring General spoke on this topic during a recent chat with Sam Roberts on NotSam Wrestling. GUNTHER says that he’s always believed that the title doesn’t make the man, it is the man who makes the title and he’s carried that mindset into his current I.C. title reign.

It makes me very proud. It was the same with the NXT UK Title before. It was something where, okay, when I’m able to win a title, I’m going to make it the best run I possibly can make it. The one thing I believe in is that the title doesn’t make the man, it’s the man that makes the title. I really believe in that.

Staying on subject, GUNTHER says that he’s the most proud of the fact that he never changed who he was or the way he did things on his path towards re-writing history.

Obviously, it makes me very proud because, like I said, when I was a child I watched Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart, and whoever being the Intercontinental Champion. That I can be on some sort of list of whatever they have going on with the longest reigns and something with those guys. That’s absolutely crazy, and I’m doing it my way. That’s the fact that makes me the most proud. I adapted, I learned, I evolved, but I never changed what I think was right for me to do. That’s the thing that makes me proud.

