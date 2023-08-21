Sami Callihan names his dream opponents.

The IMPACT star and former world champion got asked about this during a recent interview on Sunday Night’s Main Event, where he revealed three Hall of Famers as his picks. He begins by talking about IMPACT Hall of Famer and current WWE producer Abyss, as well as WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore legend, Mick Foley.

I have three. Number one, Abyss. Abyss is a guy, one of the biggest influences in my career. I’ve had some great conversations with him in the past. Me and Abyss, Monster’s Ball match in IMPACT Wrestling would have been amazing in any generation. Myself vs. Mick Foley, I know that is one that is probably never going to happen.

Callihan later names ROH Hall of Famer and current ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe as his final dream opponent.

Third is one of the guys who helped build IMPACT Wrestling, Samoa Joe. That’s a dream match for me and a lot of fans and a match that has eluded me my entire career.

In a separate interview, Callihan spoke highly of fellow IMPACT star Deonna Purrazzo and explained why he believes the Virtuosa is one of the best technical wrestlers in the game today. You can read about that here.

