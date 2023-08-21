One week ago Jeff Jarrett defeated Jeff Hardy in a Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch on AEW Fight for the Fallen, a match that was made due to the promotion’s sponsorship deal with the new Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch video game.

Jarrett spoke about the match and the criticism from some fans, which included an appearance from Leatherface, during the latest edition of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast. Highlights of what Double-J had to say can be found below.

Says regardless of the criticism the match got people talking:

I told my buddy at the gym this morning. I’ll just say, he’s not down with lucha libre, says it doesn’t make a lot of sense. He loves Japanese wrestling. He’s not so much a fan of WWE. He just kind of likes the no nonsense strong style. He leans more into that. He came up, and he said, ‘Man, there’s some people bent out of shape online. What do you think about that?’ I said, ‘Well, let me ask you, why do you like it? Because you’re shocking me that you like that.’ He said, ‘Well, when you hear the title ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match’ right out of the gate, you kind of know you’re not gonna be getting any hurricanranas and German suplexes and all that.’ He’s like, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘The biggest disappointment I would’ve had, by far, is if there would have been no feedback.’ The point that there was people, that this made them so divisive, that somebody cared so much or cared so much about the AEW brand, that they tune into Twitter or Instagram…I really thought that the sponsor, exact words, ‘Incredible. Way overdelivered.’ Okay, so that’s a win.

How he personally loved the match and thought it made AEW look good for the network, especially with all the funds from the sponsorship going to a good cause:

It’s my understanding, across the board, the network, because they’re the ones, when you bill a deck and hey, we did for this client and this for this client, all that. Obviously, goes without saying, the top man, TK, super excited. Look, his sole decision. That was up to him. With the funds going to Maui, that says so much to me. But the audience being so passionate about it, I love that, okay, that lit a nerve. Not always good. Some people just didn’t like it, but I loved it. I thought it was an honor to be in that type of integration. It was definitely out of the box. I thought Jeff Hardy and his entire crew executed it to a tee.

Thought the production of the match was a Grand Slam:

I’m not a horror movie guy, but Leatherface, that clip of him walking down the aisle, throwing the chainsaw, and he was supposed to be on our side, but Sonjay got his ass kicked, Karen got ran off, and all the integration. Production across the board, it was a grand slam in so many ways. For those that didn’t like this kind of stuff, I will say this without question, it certainly will make you appreciate more your four-and-five star matches. So yes, it actually served a purpose to you as well. It will make you appreciate, ‘Hey, I don’t like that integration stuff, I like this stuff.’ So I’m super excited. Mission accomplished.

Jarrett would go on to defeat Hardy in the match and win the Texas Chainsaw Deathmatch Championship, a belt that has a logo of Leatherface on it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)