WWE and AEW are reportedly interested in up & coming UK talent Mariah May.

The 25 year old May has developed a fanbase while wrestling for around 4.5 years, and now Fightful Select reports that WWE and AEW both have shown interest in bringing her in.

It was noted that May worked a WWE UK Performance Center tryout back in 2019 as WWE reached out to her almost immediately after she began her wrestling career. WWE officials have kept their eyes on May since then, but word now is that AEW is picking up steam as a potential landing point.

There’s no word yet on if May has had recent talks or contract negotiations with WWE or AEW, but she is currently in Japan, where she has been working a heavy schedule with Stardom. The run has included a loss to Artist of Stardom Champion & NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Giulia on August 8 during Day 6 of Stardom’s 5-Star Grand Prix. May and Giulia have teamed up and went against each other in several multi-woman matches, but the singles bout on August 8 was seen by many as May’s best-ever with Stardom out of more than 80 matches she’s worked for the company since January 3.

There has been recent speculation that May could be finishing up in Japan, so that she can begin working for another company she has signed with. To add to the rumors, May also shut down her Big Cartel store in August, and posted a tweet to remember some of her matches and moments in Japan. The video in the tweet, seen below, included a message that said, “I will never forget this time of my life. Thankful.”

Stardom held their Osaka Summer Team event the day before the goodbye tweet, and that show saw May and Mina Shirakawa drop the Goddesses of Stardom Titles to Saori Anou and Natsupoi. May and Shirakawa, known as Rose Gold, held the titles for 49 days.

There’s no confirmation that May has signed with AEW, but the report stated that “there certainly is traction to her going there.”

You can see the aforementioned tweets below:

I’ll never forget you 🇯🇵💭🤍 pic.twitter.com/3glhtYmW9f — Mariah May ♡ マライア・メイ (@MariahMayx) August 14, 2023

I am closing down my big cartel store. Thank you for the incredible support over the years, I love you all! Use the code ‘GLAMOUR’ for 30% off 🩷 Worldwide shipping 🌎https://t.co/nFeAKrmQkh pic.twitter.com/1wLFZseFJS — Mariah May ♡ マライア・メイ (@MariahMayx) August 7, 2023

