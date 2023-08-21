Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Lio Rush has issued a challenge to IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi.

Sunday’s Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2 event saw Rush and Trey Miguel defeat Takahashi and Mike Bailey in tag team action. The finish saw Rush hit a low blow on Takahashi to get the roll-up for the win. After the match, Rush made it clear that he wanted more gold as he challenged Takahashi for his NJPW title.

Takahashi seemingly accepted Rush’s challenge, which did not go over well with Bailey, who also challenged Takahashi on Saturday night after winning the four-man tournament at NJPW’s All-Star Junior Festival USA event.

Takahashi accepted Bailey’s challenge on Saturday night, but NJPW has not officially announced Rush vs. Takahashi or Bailey vs. Takahashi.

“After an ill gotten win for Lio Rush, will it be the bad Child challenging Hiromu Takahashi next, or Mike Bailey?,” NJPW tweeted after Sunday’s tag team match. They added in the official NJPW website recap, “Post match Rush taunted Hiromu on the mic, saying that he wanted more gold around his waist in addition to the X Division Championship. After a title match had already been promised to Bailey, how will this scenario resolve itself?”

