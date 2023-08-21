Brian Myers is ecstatic to be a part of IMPACT Wrestling, and reveals in a new interview that he wants to end his career there.

The former Digital Media Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with METRO, where he expressed his desire to finish his pro-wrestling journey with the company he’s called home since 2020.

If IMPACT will have me – I probably shouldn’t say this out loud, but I’ll end my career there. I’ll be there as long as I can because I’m having that much fun, the schedule is a little more lenient, it allows me to be Super Dad when I’m home. It’s pretty much perfect for me, you know?

Myers would then reflect on his WWE release back in 2020 and how IMPACT reached out to him shortly afterward. He calls his decision to sign with IMPACT one of the best things he’s ever done.

It was kinda like my whole world was spinning. Joining IMPACT was one of the best things that ever happened in my career, and I like to think IMPACT was pretty blessed by it too because I’ve worked my ass off in every situation. Also, I’m having fun and they’re also giving me the opportunity to be the wrestler I always wanted to be. The real version of me, not nibbling and crumbs and taking what I can get – which, hey, it happens in wrestling and it is what it is.

Shifting subjects, Myers reveals his goal of going after the IMPACT world title, an honor he believes he has earned after the hard work he’s put in for the last three years.

I think [the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship is] mine for the taking. I’ve worked my ass off for the past three years, I don’t think there’s anyone who can say they’ve done what I’ve done in IMPACT in the past three years. I’ve been the workhorse and backbone of this company for three years, I’ve done everything that’s asked of me to the best of my abilities at the highest level, never disappointed, never missed a beat, represented the company at the highest levels.

