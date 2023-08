Today’s episode of the hit AEW-affiliated Youtube series Being The Elite is now online and features all the latest behind-the-scenes-shenanigans from the past week of AEW programming.

The episode description reads, “Nick still wants to know who bought the Hung Bungs rights. Nemeth with animals. That guy that knows the history of BTE shows up again.” Watch episode 361 entitled, “Who The Ef Is This Guy?” below.