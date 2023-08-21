As noted, WWE announced today that they have already broke the company all-time gate record with WrestleMania 40 ticket sales as more than 90,000 tickets were moved for the two-day event, bringing in $21.6 million. You can click here for today’s full announcement.

In an update, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter today to tout the new record, while also thanking the WWE Universe.

“Another all-time company record shattered… Thank you to the WWE Universe all over the world for ALREADY making #WrestleMania 40 historic,” he wrote.

Furthermore, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns also tweeted a reaction to the WrestleMania 40 success today, but he kept it short and to the point.

“Of course we did. [finger raised emoji] #WrestleMania,” he wrote.

WWE’s WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

You can see the full tweets from The Game and The Tribal Chief below:

Another all-time company record shattered… Thank you to the WWE Universe all over the world for ALREADY making #WrestleMania 40 historic. https://t.co/vG2enY4W6s — Triple H (@TripleH) August 21, 2023

https://twitter.com/WWERomanReigns/status/1693686763984667068

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.