Paul Wight talks Vince McMahon.

The AEW star and former multi-time world champion spoke with Inside The Ropes about his old boss and how he feels about the All In pay-per-view event happening tomorrow at Wembley.

Oh, well, I think he’s pissed. I think he’s absolutely pissed, but he’s pissed in a good way. He’s the type that likes competition. He likes that challenge. Vince [has] very much animal, jungle-type mentality. Vince is a guy that thrives on competition or thrives on doing new things, thrives on being the best in his mind at what he does, so when you know competition steps up, that fires Vince up more than anything.

Wight adds that the worst thing that could ever happen to Vince McMahon is for him to get bored.

The worst thing that can happen to Vince McMahon is to be bored, monotonous, you know? If he’s got competition, it fires him up to be better, which is a win for the fans because they’ll get a better product, and it’s good for us because we produce a better product, too.

In a separate interview, Wight spoke about how the young AEW talents will learn a lot from working in front of the U.K. crowds. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)